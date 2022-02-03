Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to having to fill out a mile long medical history every time you go to a new doctor. How about a standard form that all doctors would accept? The form could even even be on a computer chip you give the receptionist.
Orchids to Sheryl the door greeter at the club both Sunday morning and Friday night for the fish fry with her beautiful smile and great since of humor. You make our day.
Onions to the local health care organization. Letting positive covid employees with symptoms work with patients and staff, while telling those who test positive not to retest and to come back to work before five days are up.
Onions to the person who gave onions to their new neighbors, for not being vaccinated! How horrible of you! First of all, the vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting covid. Vaccinated people can get and spread it just like the unvaccinated. So why are you so afraid of them?
Orchids to those who fact-check before expressing their opinions.
Orchids to the Orchids, “United we stand”. Truth and honesty will prevail.
Orchids to the band “Crosscut”. They are a wonderful local band with great music and we especially enjoy their patriotism. Wish we could see them at local venues more often.
Orchids to Jason Van Tassel the premier banker at Wells Fargo Bank. Jason is very knowledgeable and will always take the time to help you with all of your banking needs.
Onions to home warranty companies scamming people and not providing the service they promise. They give people the run around and it really borders on fraud.
Onions to the local shop for all the trash that accumulates in front of their store. Have some pride in our downtown and do the right thing and pick it up!
Orchids to the amazing cast and all who helped put together the “Guys and Dolls, Jr.” performance. Outstanding. Bravo!
Orchids to my wonderful wife. After three major operations and 11 days with sepsis in 2021, and putting up with me for over 30 years, she’s still kind, sweet and happy. I love you, honey. TB.
Onions to a local handyman cussing me out for asking you to give me a date to fix your painting mistakes. I scheduled three dates for you to arrive. Diane D.
Orchids to Paws and Claws, Dr. Wendy is great!
Orchids to those who think before they speak or act. Those who greet each day with a smile. Those who treat others as they themselves wish to be treated. Look at the good around you, it will enlighten you. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the club in town that say they are all inclusive, yet your bartender is a multi-time loser who hates my awesome wife. Yet, all of you are called members to defend a complete loser.
Orchids to Havasu Bike and Fitness for hearing my requests for assistance when I fell and broke my hip behind their place of business. They provided me with a phone to call my husband, called an ambulance, and stayed with me until the ambulance came. Thank you!
Orchids to the Canadian truckers convoying across Canada BC to Ottawa. Currently 50,000 strong and growing with each province they enter.
Onions to the high school kids crossing on South Palo Verde without looking out for traffic. Be careful and be more alert before you get hit by a car.
Onions to the satellite service for having a dispute with NBC so we can’t watch the super bowl or the winter Olympics. We should be renumerated for having to miss them. We pay enough for their service and deduct $40 for the inconvenience.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
