Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to waking up to the sound of a hot air balloon. Beautiful and peaceful.
Onions to drivers who bug you to get into the right lane. According to Arizona Highway Patrol, as long as you are doing the speed limit you may use the left lane and you don’t have to pull over for idiots.
Orchids to Damon and his team at Pro Collision on the professional job they did on bringing “sexy” back to her 34!
Orchids to the Republic Services driver who stopped, got out of his truck and manually picked up trash that the wind caught and blew away during pickup. Your service to our community is greatly appreciated.
Onions to the medical facility for asking that I drop off my son’s CPAC machine at midnight. No easy task for someone in a wheelchair, like me.
Orchids to Jordan at Sound Bank. Your customer service is truly amazing. Thank you for all of your help. I have an older TV and needed help getting the sound bar fixed. Thank you for being so helpful, patient, professional, and knowledgeable! Dan.
Orchids to all the patriotism in Havasu! But onions to those who are flying damaged flags! I’ve seen cars and trucks with flags attached going down the highway with the poor flags being whipped so hard they are turning into fringe! Don’t abuse or insult our flag!
Orchids to Claudia at Chevron. She will greet you with a smile. She is very customer oriented, polite and kind. The world needs more like her. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to those who know store shelves are sparse across the country. Winter visitors have nothing to do with it. For those complaining, be grateful you are free to live and shop where you want, when you want.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
