Orchids to the guys on the water crew who worked in the dark until who knows when on Thursday night on Cosnina so we could wake up to water on Friday morning. Thank you for giving up time with your families for us.
Orchids to our first trip to Lake Havasu City. We had two wonderful waiters, Angel at Barley Brothers, and Emilio at In N Out. They made us feel very welcome!
Orchids to “SG” who placed a beautiful Valentine’s Day rock by our mailbox on North Palo Verde Boulevard. It is so sweet! Thank you! What a great way to kick off our morning!
Orchids to Mobility Prosthetic and Services in Lake Havasu City, Arizona for making my custom leg and foot brace. My walking gait has improved considerably and I no longer have to worry about tripping over my own foot. Thank you. Carol B.
Orchids to Famous Footwear at the mall for their help in finding a shoe to fit over my new foot/leg brace and make it possible for me to walk easily again. Extremely helpful and knowledgeable personnel with a wide selection of shoes. Thank you!
Orchids to River Valley Home Health Physical Therapists Kevin and Aaron for all of their help in teaching me to walk again with my foot/leg brace. I can’t thank you both enough. Thank you also to Nurse Chu for med checks and doing all of the paperwork.
Orchids to the WAVE program for hosting their Italian dinner on Wednesday night. The students shined, the food was fantastic, and Chef’s Desper, Vandy, and Yeomans are all so great with the kids. Keep up the good work! You’re churning out some very impressive young industry workers! Lake Havasu City should be proud.
Orchids to Azul Agave for serving such good food. We will be back!
