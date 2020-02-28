Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Gloria at the DMV. Excellent service with a smile and a smooth operation. Very informative as well. T-J.
Onions to blasting through a stoplight at 110 mph in mid July. THC will not fix a stuck accelerator but shifting into neutral would help.
Orchids to my wonderful neighbors Ray and Otis who took my holiday lights down for me. Love you guys. I will try to pay it forward.
Orchids to the awesome and amazing people at Lincare for putting up with multiple calls, correcting improperly completed paperwork and expediting an order for much-needed medical equipment so my wife and I can have something of a normal life. The epitome of great service. Thank you very much!
Onions to the place in Mexico who gave us the wrong leg, it was for a person who was left legged and we are right legged. Now we have to buy two left shoes and all our field goals hook left. Guess our dream of being an NFL kicker are over.
Orchids to the two ladies who found my escape artist pug and walked him back to my house! I am usually very diligent about keeping the door closed. However I was grilling and the screen door was loose. He likes to wander sometimes! Your next Coors light is on me! Thank you!
Onions to all our new neighbors that light up their yards and ours. What are you afraid of? We like to look at the stars. Please be aware of the light ordinance in the city. We would all be happier.
Orchids to Larry for taking my wife and myself up the mountains in Yucca. I lost my wallet and with his great expertise, he backtracked the next day and found it. God’s miracle as we put 93 miles on his RZR that day. Dale
Onions to turning a normal phrase into something vulgar. It shows how a dislike towards someone can turn something innocent into a false accusation. Unwarranted hostility because of all the eaves-dropping on others conversations in 27 years I have never heard that word love you. kk.
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
