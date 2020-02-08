Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Deluxe Cleaners for next day service during the Holiday season. Our clothes were beautifully cleaned and pressed for our gala affair.
Onions to the complaining about a car being towed from a lot that clearly states you will be towed if not a patron. So rules don’t apply to you and your entitled best bartender. Small town to try and BS to make yourselves the victim. Break the rules, pay the price. Suck it up Buttercup.
Orchids to Carla at Lowe’s for such outstanding customer service. Much appreciated. Satisfied Customer
Onions to the public works employee who blamed Blondies Bar and Grill for the cause of the problems on Mesa Dr. Perhaps you should have used “due diligence” and checked with the sheriff’s department and public records before making your assumption. You owe the owner and the law abiding customer of Blondies an apology.
Orchids to all my friends who gave me such a wonderful birthday party. Thank you, Jennie
Onions to our local leaders allowing the asphalt at Hwy 95 and Acoma to be in disastrous condition. What happened to the promised new pavement? Can this be pointed out to Governor Ducey next week please?
Orchids to “winter” white slacks. Those who know will support your choice of white in winter. How inane to criticize fashionable people!
Onions to our education system in the United States. Where grown adults with driving privileges cannot discern between private property and an easement
Orchids to everyone at Dr. Richard Teff’s office, Neurosurgeon. They are so friendly, efficient and show they care about you as a person. Sharon is the first voice you hear when you call and immediately lets you know you are important! I can’t thank Dr. Teff and Nurse Jennifer enough!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
