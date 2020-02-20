Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the insurance agent who sold prescription Plan Part D policies that did not cover Eliquis because he assumed we could get a $10 coupon which we can’t with Medicaire. Ouch. It’s costing me a lot of money until I was lucky enough to get it added to my formulary with a letter from my doctor. Beware!
Orchids to Thom Felke, Diane and her staff at the Bridgeview Room for a wonderful 10th Anniversary Celebration for “Women With Willpower.” The food and service were wonderful as usual. Thank you again for helping to make it so special. Women With Willpower
Orchids to all the nurses, doctors and staff at the local VA. Cholla and Maureen, keep up the good work. God Bless you all. Bill K.
Onions to everyone complaining about the snowbirds. I look forward to them coming every year and seeing those I haven’t seen in awhile.
Orchids to the extended Ward family for welcoming three Idaho women into their campsite to watch fireworks Saturday. The food and hospitality was amazing. What an outstanding example of Havasu hospitality!
Onions to women who bathe in cheap perfume and then go to a restaurant. People who have allergies can barely eat their meal while trying not to get sick with the odor in the air. A shower would be a better idea to mask any offensive odor.
Orchids to Turtle Grill. We visited the restaurant with a very large group. Great food was delivered in a short amount of time and service was excellent. We will be back. Havasu Local
Onions to the onion about the dog with the tumor. Who are you to decide for a dog lover when it’s time to let go? If the dog is eating, playing and still enjoying life, let him be. The owner will know when it’s time.
Orchids to the young man in line at Bashas’ on Sunday who allowed us old people to go ahead of him, and then paid for our groceries. I’m sorry I didn’t get your name, but we’ll definitely pay it forward. Iowa WV
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail at planner@havasunews.com
