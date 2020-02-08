Onions to the white onion. Again with the white pants in winter. Get with the times. We cleared that up last year. It is proper, so get the facts before you spout. Stop taking the time worrying about other people and use the time to pluck the hairs off your chin.
Orchids to Bryce at McDonald’s on Swanson Bryce is one of the most pleasant cashiers we’ve experienced in our city. He’s always smiling, ready to serve, and provides exemplary customer service. Hopefully one day he will own his own McDonald’s. He deserves that for sure.
Onions to the pharmacy. Guess they made a new policy for 2020. They now refuse to contact your doctor for any refills. Horrible customer service.
Orchids to Dr. Adams. He not only is a great Optometrist, but he and his staff are very kind. R.N.
Onions to drivers turning left out of the busy fast food parking lot onto a main road. You backed up the whole parking lot because you wanted to turn left, then get into the far right lane. Sitting through light after light is insane. Turn right and go around.
Orchids to our dear Montana misfit. You are so funny and we especially love when you tell the story of how your best friend had a massive heart attack while shoveling snow and froze to the driveway. Using your weed burner to defrost him was brilliant. Even if you were investigated it is still very funny.
Onions to those who haven’t figured out the trash cans. They don’t go in the streets, they go at the edge of your property. They come in after being emptied, not sitting out until you need them. Very simple.
Orchids to the knot ninja. I went in with aches and pains and came out feeling like a new person!
Onions to the restaurant whose waitress obviously had way too many tables to take care of as other waitresses delivered our food. Every time we saw her she was running by our table. Very poor service.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e--mail to planner@havasunews.com
