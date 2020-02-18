Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the district that doesn’t keep it’s obligation to retirees and future retirees for paying their health insurance that was originally in their contract from day one. Where is the oversight? Starts at the top!
Orchids to Jerry and crew at River Action Landscaping for the nice, new update to our yards.
Orchids to Hospice. The celebration of life was wonderful. Thank you for all the time you put into it. It was very sad for me and you made me feel better.
Onions to complaining about the cardiac assistant’s nose ring. Get a life.
Orchids to my friend from the great white north. BOGO does mean buy one get one, but in his world it means I’ll pick up the check this time and you pay next time when we go to the most expensive restaurant and I pay twice as much. Now I am figuring out his definition of BOGO.
Onions to the Chinese restaurant delivery. Two hours for delivery and cold food. Really?
Onions to the police officer who made the scared teenager cry. That bike and gun sure must make you feel powerful. What happened to human compassion? How sad for our town that this important agency is now run on egos.
Onions to the people who are teaching our young children that lying is OK.
Orchids to the entire staff with Havasu Vegas Express. They are by far the best shuttle service I have had the opportunity to use. Thank you to Penny, Les, Robert, Harold, Andy, and Bob. You guys always take good care of me and go out of your way. Thank you.
Orchids to Dr. Killian, along with the HRMC staff for the excellent job he did on my recent foot surgery. The whole experience was smooth and everyone involved, from the prep staff to the operating staff, was professional, friendly, and kept me at ease. Dr. Killian is a class act.
Orchids to Nate and Felipe at Lowes. They went above and beyond great customer service. So appreciated.
