Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to everyone out there who honks and waves. I am very sorry sometimes when I don’t respond as I am too far away sometimes. Kindness month. Pass on a kind word or kind deed. June
Orchids to All Star Plastering and Adam Mason for the outstanding repair of our pool tile. Excellent work, at a very reasonable cost and great service.
Orchids to Mohave County Sheriff’s department. The law enforcement agents are always so professional, thorough and truly care about our community.
Maybe the city department should take some lessons. The sheriffs actually investigate and arrest. Thank you for keeping our community safe! We know it is hard work, but much better than laziness on the job.
Orchids to Don’s Autobody for amazing repair work. Brought in our Charger with a smashed back bumper one day and received a call it was ready the next. Can’t beat that. Efficient, courteous and excellent work. A+ service!
Onions to the owner of the brick apartments on El Dorado and McCulloch. The unsightly dumpster mess is disgusting. Occupants don’t seem to care either. Please clean this eyesore up.
Onions to people talking bad and making remarks about my good friend who is going through a bad time and trying to get her life in order all the while having the nerve to be nice to her face. Shame on you!
Orchids to those who treat everyone excellent. To those that bring a smile to all they meet. To those that can end their day knowing they did well. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to the social club in Lake Havasu for one of the best Friday fish fry around. Allowing smokers to fill your club with air not fit for humans truly ruins your meal. So sad it spoils the evening of live entertainment. Shame on you for allowing smokers to take over your club!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
