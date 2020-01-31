Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to WhizKids technician James. You fixed an adjustment to our laptop and showed us some extra features all with a Smile and patience. Also, did an upgrade to friends computer of which they are very pleased with the service. Highly recommend. ND visitors.
Onions to the overly extensive commentary regarding a basketball player. Sure, he’s a nice guy and good player but enough already. There are military people dying in foreign places to protect our freedoms and not a word about their demise.
Orchids to Jaime and his crew at Blondies Bar & Grill for the awesome benefit fund raiser for a longtime employee and friend who is experiencing difficult times. God bless you, you’re the best!
Onions to Arizona for confiscating license plates because of no insurance, because of a clerical error at MVD. Law that holds you accountable that you cant control, total BS! I was left stranded having to have my car towed and pay fines even though I had insurance. Bad law, but I am sure the state loves the extra revenue.
Orchids to Ron who did such a great job painting our condo and installing shelves, peg board, hung cabinet and wall TV mount. You went the extra mile helping us out. Much appreciated.
Onions to the owner of the clothing store who aggressively confronted me about not taking pictures of his merchandise displayed outside because it was his “art”. Tempted to leave but bought shirt for my daughter. No excuse for your rudeness
Orchids to the gentleman ahead of me at Bashas’ who paid for my groceries. I was so surprised that I don’t know if I said thank you. I wanted to say thank you and God bless you for your kindness. I will pay it forward.
Onions to the building owner at Industrial Boulevard and Acoma Boulevard who put up chains on his parking lot easements.
Onions to the wardrobe patrol. Didn’t your mother teach you the “white pants in winter”does not apply to Arizona and Florida and most importantly to mind your own business? No, I am not your neighbor, thank God, just someone that doesn’t like busybodies!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
