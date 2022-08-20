Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jennifer at Starbucks in Smith’s.Always pleasant and happy, I truly look forward to seeing her. She makes getting a much needed cup of coffee a real delight.
Orchids to Ric Paterson at Nailed It Handyman Services. Ric, you must be the best handyman in town. You came when you said you would and did a wonderful job within the quoted amount. Thank you!
Onions to the mountain of water heading down city streets this time of year as people empty out their pools wasting tremendous amounts of water. I know there has to be a better way than to waste thousands of gallons of our precious water.
Orchids to Lexy our server at Angelinas. She gave us such sweet smiles the whole time she was serving us. We appreciate the wonderful service. Thank you, Lexy.
Onions to the clinic that accepts patients who are there because a possible fracture and then are told after being seen that their facility does not have X-ray equipment.
Orchids to Officer Kemp for your recent traffic stop. I appreciate your knowledge, professionalism and kindness. You do Lake Havasu City Police Department proud! Thank you for your part in keeping our community safe.
Orchids to Lakeside Orthopedic. Danielle expedited the appointment for my compression fracture. Dr Noori, listened to me and made things happen. Matt for the immediate MRI with COPD. The other staff, whom, unfortunately, I forgot their names. Sorry! Mrs. PDH.
Onions to the local store that suddenly needs a receipt to return my items. I’ve been coming to your store for three years, and have only returned a handful of items, yet, all of a sudden I need my receipt? If this is a new policy, I don’t see it anywhere in writing.
