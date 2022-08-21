Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Fire Department - Engine, Company #3. I’m a senior/disabled woman and called with a smoke alarm problem. They responded immediately. All three men were knowledgeable, courteous and efficient. They refused payment and said I’d already paid with my taxes. Amazing. Thank you!
Orchids to the Motor Vehicle Department. I didn’t like it at first, but I am really loving all that can be done online. Took one of the worst nightmares, regardless of what city you live in, standing in line for hours waiting for your number to be called at the MVD, and made it a very accurate, efficient and civilized transaction.
Orchids to Parker Pest Control. I had too many mice and rats drown in my pool. I called you and you came out immediately and put an end to the wretched site of dead animals in my pool. My dog is safe and I can actually use my pool now. I can’t thank you enough.
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu. You treated my father incredibly kindly and with so much patience during his last hours. I don’t know how you do it and stay so strong. You were very helpful and got us through such a painful ordeal. We will never forget the kindness you showed our whole family. Thank you.
Orchids to Susan, the cashier at Smith’s. Delightful, funny, fast and efficient. Really enjoyed getting in your lane and will do so again.
Orchids to J.R. at Discount Automotive. You did a great job making sure my tire had the air it needed. I think that is such a great service, it really keeps those on the road that much safer. Thank you, J.R.
Onions to the local deli. The bread was old and hard, the cheese tasted off and where was the avocado? I finally found the tiniest smear ever on one side of one piece of bread. I will never go back.
Onions to living so close to the hospital, it is siren hell. No sleeping in on Sunday anymore. The helicopters are cool, though.
Orchids to all of the dedicated teachers and coaches finding their way back to school! Hats off to you!
Onions to all of the obnoxious flags in town. Now, my own neighbor just put one up. Enough with the Brandon talk! We get it already! Take care of your ratty flags and your bad language. I can’t imagine what tourists think.
Onions to all of the political signs still up. I thought you were mandated to take those down? What is taking so long? Some are actually blocking views and intersections making driving dangerous. The wind and rain is doing them no favors, either. They are a blight on our streets. Please, come pick up your signs!
