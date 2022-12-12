Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lincare, the company that deals with my oxygen needs, specifically, Warren. He shows up when expected. He is efficient, knowledgeable and always has a smile on his face. A pleasure to deal with. Thank you.
Onions to the cable company. I’m still suffering lousy customer service.
Orchids to Brian, Ray, and staff of Lowery’s Truck and Auto Repair for the quick and affordable rebuild of my front Jeep axle. Capable and honest service is really appreciated.
Orchids to Whiz Kids. Once again, Treavor to the rescue! E and C.
Onions to Rotary Park. The bathrooms are continuously out of paper towels, the faucets are inoperable and the soap dispenser is broken.
Onions to paying $5 for a fancy cup of coffee. It is generally so loaded with sugar and syrups that you can’t taste the coffee anyway. Nothing better than strong, black coffee no matter where you go!
Orchids to Juan at Smith’s. Probably the best bagger there. Always friendly, always helpful, always very efficient with his bagging.
Onions to auto-tipping. I’m seeing more and more salons and other service oriented businesses assuming a specific tip percentage in their software. It really puts the customer off.
Onions to all of the onion-givers about our winter visitors. We love our winter visitors and not just for their money. I’ve lived in real tourist towns on the coast where the tourist population booms from hundreds to thousands. Now, that’s a hassle. We have it pretty good here compared to that.
Orchids to everyone who is dressing up their homes for the Christmas Tree Lane. Thanks for lifting our yuletide spirits.
