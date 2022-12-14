Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Thank you Andrew at Whiz Kids. You helped me order a game for my new computer that I purchased from your business. You are patient and efficient and kind. You and your staff are an asset to our town.
Thank you for reading!
Onion to blinding headlights. Police need to enforce existing laws on illegal and out of adjustment headlights as well as those driving with high beams on.
Onions to our local streets. Have you traveled down Acoma or Lake Havasu Boulevard lately? A real embarrassment.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City for the community Christmas dinner. The food was delicious and the room was decorated beautifully. Mayor Cal did a great job at this event along with the city council and city staff and countless volunteers, and the many business sponsors who gave their time and products to make this a fabulous event.
Orchids to the tree lighting at Wheeler Park and the weeks of work it took to decorate.
Orchids to all the decorated areas in our city. Main street is lovely as is the Old English Village, and the bridge. Wow, simply wonderful. I have never lived in a city that gave back so much to the community with their Christmas spirit. Thanks Lake Havasu City and Merry Christmas to all.
Onions to the hazardous waste collection last weekend. there was a mile long line and they closed after less than two hours. They turned away more people than they helped. This event needs to be held every month, not just once a year. Proper disposal is what keeps people from dumping their waste in the desert.
An orchid to a very nice gentleman with a big white truck who helped us at Smith’s lift gas cans into our car. A big thank you from Wisconsin winter visitors.
