Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Rick Clark Auto for the great service on my vehicle! Quick diagnosis and very helpful staff.
Orchids to people who live on corner lots and are considerate as to where they park their cars and where they place landscaping so that they keep intersections safe!
Orchids to Blue Angels Roadside Service. Five miles outside of town, we suffered a flat tire. In less than 40 minutes we were back on the road. Ricardo also does tire repair, battery service, lockout and fuel delivery. Highly recommended! Dan
Orchids to the Eagles for all of the charitable work your volunteers do. Just know that your efforts are very much appreciated in our lovely town.
Onions to those who insist on tailgating. If you want me to go faster, that is not the way to go about it. Just pass me and go on about your way but stop causing dangerous situations and putting lives in danger.
Orchids to all of the staff and Lowe’s garden department. I’m not good at taking note of names, but I do go there quite frequently and am most impressed with the quality of help there. They are very knowledgeable and just very pleasant. Great job.
Orchids to Tire Man. Zach is amazing. I get in and out so fast and he is so professional. Honestly, though, I’ve been helped by just about all of the staff there and all of them are professional, pleasant and efficient.
Onions to the woman who constantly complains about a local business on social media but tells anyone who will listen that she’s interested in supporting local businesses. Your true nature is showing, lady.
Onions to the customer service departments in the town’s grocery stores. You could die of old age in those lines. The problem is all of those who are buying lottery tickets never to win. Give it up. Some of us have more pressing issues to deal with.
Orchids to Car Toyz. All of the staff were fast and courteous in fixing my car alarm. Thank you!
Orchids to Enterprise Rent-A-Car. I haven’t had customer service as good as this since I don’t know when. As busy as they always are, the staff are patient, pleasant, competent and professional. I have used them for many years and I’ve yet to be disappointed.
Orchids to Verizon for their help getting my phone fixed. I had too many pop ups to manage and I couldn’t answer my phone. Verizon cleaned out my phone and showed me a couple of tips and tricks on answering it and I’m very happy with it.
Onions to the house with the chair on the curb for the last two weeks waiting for pick up. I don’t mind that it’s been out there for two weeks, but it looks more like you’re throwing out an old friend than a chair.
Onions to people who don’t understand that it’s easier to get along than it is to constantly backbite and spread misinformation. Honey, not vinegar!
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry. The staff there are such great people. They give great customer service, are funny and put you at ease, and of course, painless! I highly recommend Dr. Kurtz. He’s the best!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.