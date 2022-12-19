Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to those digital coupons! Very few seniors will use them; they are a lot of bother and frustration. They don’t save enough to fool with. Just another way to cut some more time out of my day. Why would stores continue to use them when they create ill will?
Orchids to Warren at Lincare for making my breathing great again.
Orchids to Tony at Havasu Regional Medical Center for getting an MRI comfortable. It was fast and his bedside manner made you feel relaxed.
Orchids to Bob’s Cabinets & More. It is so nice working with him and his team. Plus, they do lovely work at a reasonable cost. I highly recommend them for any cabinet work you need.
Orchids to Scotty’s Broasted Chicken. I had my family members, all five of them, drop by suddenly and needing a good meal. My cupboards were bare so we took them out to Scotty’s. They raved and raved about how good the food is. I agree. They are definitely worth the wait.
Orchids to the bird watching program at the library a couple of weekends ago. I found it very interesting and fun.
Onions to these flashing yellow lights. I pulled up in time to watch the car ahead of me go so I thought I could go too. I barely started out when the light turned red suddenly and I ended up running a red light! It was at a very busy intersection, too. I’m so relieved I didn’t cause injury to someone or myself or get a very expensive ticket!
Orchids to Travis at LeGrand Plumbing for doing such a good repair job.
Orchids to Tyler at Lowe’s for being so much help with getting our new stove purchased and installed. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words of less in person or email to planner@ havasunews.com.
