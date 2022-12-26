Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the club members for always complaining on Orchids and Onions. Put a cork in the bottle, quit drinking, quit the club and get a life!
Orchids to the wonderful Christmas light display at Cabana and Firefly. It is just a wonderful Christmas addition to our community! Way to go, Ro!
Orchids to hugging and kissing our fellow members at the club. It’s nice to have a cheek or lip that is not gossiping to lay one on. Our triple vaccine and healthy flow of foreign microbes keeps us happy and healthy, at least.
Onions to the loyal order of nuts and oats. We are surprised the place has not floated to the heavens as there is more hot air in this place than Richard Branson’s hot air balloon that made it around the world nonstop. Sheez!
Orchids to Dr. Steven Anderson and his staff at the hospital for the excellent service on replacing my knee. All of the nurses and doctors were exceptional. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Onions to the restaurant. We took our grand kids there and a room was closed! Flu cases are rising and everyone is crowded into one small room. We’ll go somewhere else for breakfast.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Ballet for a wonderful and innovative Nutcracker performance. We can’t wait until next year!
Orchids to GraceArts for always putting on such enjoyable shows for our
community. There really is such an amazing amount of talent in our little town.
Orchids to the gentleman who helped me when I had an accident on State Route 95 on Dec. 9th, across from Bradbury Memorial Center. You were so very nice and helpful!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunews.com.
