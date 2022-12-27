Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lisa Sweet with Farmer’s Insurance. She was so kind and helpful, and literally saved us thousands of dollars with our personal and business insurances.
Thank you for reading!
Onions to my mother in law, who thought it was appropriate to give me a gym membership and weight loss plan subscription for Christmas.
Orchids to yet another great sushi meal from Sake Sushi & Grill! We are never disappointed by their food or their service. Thank you!
Orchids to The KAWS! I am so grateful for all they do to encourage small business!
Orchids to Dillard’s and Dillard’s online for their wonderful assortment and variety of tunic blouses. My new go-to place.
Orchids to Amore Pies & More! I got a classic apple pie for the holidays there and it was fantastic. I highly recommend this place.
Orchids to the lady at JC Penney who walked around the entire store mumbling to herself about what to give who for the holidays. I never laughed so hard in my life. We’ve all been there, sister!
Orchids to Scott from The Spot. He always goes above and beyond to make everything right for his guests. Thank you, Scott.
Orchids to Chuck’s Carburetor and Fuel Shop. Great service when I stopped in without an appointment. Great result at a great price. I will be back.
Orchids to the staff at the Verizon store on the southside. They were remarkably helpful to me in explaining our new LTE home internet bill. They even managed to lower it with a different plan. Thank you, everyone, so much!
Orchids to restaurants trying their best not to pass inflation costs on to their customers. That is how you keep your patronage and us patrons certainly appreciate it.
Orchids to my cat who sleeps all day just so she can run around like crazy at 3 a.m.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunews.com.
