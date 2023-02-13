Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion-givers about the traffic light proposal on Jamaica Boulevard. The town is growing very fast, like it or not, and the sooner we address these growth issues the better, and safer, we will all be.
Onions to the drag show, period! Democrats need the votes.
Onions to the winter visitors. Please stay home and keep your cold weather there. Plus, learn to drive. Most of you older than 80 years of age shouldn’t even be driving.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Police Department. You are all greatly appreciated. But how, and why, do you turn a blind eye to the traffic violations at Mulberry/Lake Havasu Avenue /State Route 95? I see violations daily, and yesterday, a vehicle turned right on the red and continued through the intersection right in front of a police unit. This will continue and get worse until tickets are issued.
Orchids to Michele at the Lakeside Laser Clinic for making me beautiful. She uses her magic to take browns, reds and anything else off my face. The entire atmosphere is calming, relaxing and makes me feel comfortable. Michele is professional and really knows her stuff.
Onions to overreactions. This drag show, the city of Lake Havasu City and Arizona is over reacting. Calm down people. They have a right to do their shows and the LGBTQ have rights. If you want to go, then go. If not, stay home. We have strip clubs in Arizona.
Onions to not knowing how to properly fold the United States flag by those who should know how. The blue field always gets folded out. A five minute lesson before hand would have saved embarrassment.
Onions to the intoxicated slob at the south side grocer. Your loud banter had everyone looking but no one came close to you. We did notice the hard liquor, beer and candy being bought at 7 a.m.
