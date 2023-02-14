Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to grocery stores for creating a deception by putting a sale sign up for burger meat then mixing other burger meat in with the more deceptive labels. Thankfully, I know they pull this scam regularly and I got the sale as did two other seniors.
Orchids to Midas Touch Painting. Chris did an excellent job. On time, good communication and worked with us to make the job exactly what we had in mind. The Morgans.
Orchids to Craig Plumbing for their work replacing the water pipes in our house. Their efforts were efficient and effective. Thanks, Rosemary and Dave.
Onions to the three guys wearing white shirts going door to door. You took two newspapers. When you left, you tossed the newspapers out on the street in the wind. You showed your true character and disregard for others.
Orchids to Kyler our waiter at ChaBones today. He was friendly, efficient, hardworking and very professional. He is a great asset to the restaurant. We will be coming back and look forward to having him again. Mrs. Hatfield.
Orchids to Dr. Chad Boatman, Lake Havasu City Regional Hospital Emergency Response Team member. His professionalism, thoroughness in diagnoses, friendliness, compassion and kindness flattered us when we needed him the most. He appears to be a wonderful asset to our hospital staff. Thank you, Chad!
Onions to the horrible person who thew a Yorkie dog out wrapped in a towel on Fathom Avenue in Crystal Beach. Yes, it was dead.
Onions to the people who bring their dogs to public events like Winterfest. Keep them home.
