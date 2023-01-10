Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to restaurants and bars charging $11 for a draft beer and a glass of house wine, and $25 for a half bottle of name brand wine. The only thing upscale about these joints are the prices! I would be loco to return!

shutthefrontdoor shutthefrontdoor

"Onions to the condition of our streets . . . . Guatemala has better roads." City Council, take heed for a change, truer words have never been spoken!

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

