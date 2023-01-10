Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to restaurants and bars charging $11 for a draft beer and a glass of house wine, and $25 for a half bottle of name brand wine. The only thing upscale about these joints are the prices! I would be loco to return!
Orchids to Alex at Air Control. He was knowledgeable, efficient and very patient. He explained everything clearly and helped connect my phone to the thermostat.
Orchids to my good friend for giving me nice lemons off his tree. Onions to the lemons for being juiceless inside.
Onions to the condition of our streets and highways, especially State Route 95 on the north end. Yet our coffers are full from various taxes. Maybe Arizona’s Department of Transportation has a plan but who will still be around? Guatemala has better roads.
Onions to the restaurant for not having its French onion soup ready and available for the lunch crowds on Wednesdays. Bad planning!
Onions to the Onion-giver about getting plenty of notice that Bank of America was pulling out of Lake Havasu City. One afternoon I received a form letter that the Havasu branch was closing. The closest branch would be Prescott. There was no mention of any ATM status and the next day the building was closed! If that’s lots of notice to you, it is not to me.
Orchids to the residents of The Views at Lake Havasu City. Just great people all around and I enjoy being around them.
Orchids to Lakeview Family Dental. Dr. Shaw and Jenni, and actually their entire staff, were very professional and courteous. I recommend them highly.
"Onions to the condition of our streets . . . . Guatemala has better roads." City Council, take heed for a change, truer words have never been spoken!
