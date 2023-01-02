Orchids and Onions

Orchids to Discount Tire for keeping me safe on the road after discovering a nail in my left rear tire. You have a very loyal customer from now on.

James Totcke

Onions to criticizing the woman for refusing to tip in cash and onions to the worker for having the gall to demand a cash tip! Just maybe if we could get all of the underground tax evaders to declare all of their income, our tax would go down…well that’s my dream.

Jim

