Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Discount Tire for keeping me safe on the road after discovering a nail in my left rear tire. You have a very loyal customer from now on.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Discount Tire for keeping me safe on the road after discovering a nail in my left rear tire. You have a very loyal customer from now on.
Orchids to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Great customer service. Everytime I go, I am never disappointed.
Onions to the store that won’t let you order some items for curb-side pickup, but the same items are available for in-store shopping or delivery for a fee. Kind of defeats the purpose of doing a curb-side pickup.
Orchids to Food City pharmacy. Great prices and great customer service. I’ve been using them for years and I wouldn’t think of going anywhere else. Thank you!
Onions to the rude woman at the salon who refused to tip the worker in cash as requested. These people work long and hard hours, there is nothing wrong with tipping in cash if that’s what they feel they need. You would probably do the same thing in their shoes.
Onions to the car that sideswiped me in the parking lot downtown and never left a note. How rude! There are security cameras, so refusing to leave a note doesn’t protect you.
Orchids to Mt. Olive Church and your Friendship Cafe. What a lovely place to get together with friends, learn some scripture and have a nice pastry and cup of hot coffee. It makes my week!
Orchids to SummeRay Wine Bar and the lovely New Year’s Eve celebration we enjoyed there. I hope to see you again next year.
Orchids to all of the handmade “crafted” gifts given this year. It is clear to me we have some serious artistic talent in the town.
Onions to all of the humbuggers of yesteryear and Happy New Year to a brand new year!
Please submit all entries of 40 words of less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
Editor: Since DJ Trump has announced his probable run for another term, I have not…
Editor: It’s people like Kandi Finfrock that bring down things. If you don’t like …
(1) comment
Onions to criticizing the woman for refusing to tip in cash and onions to the worker for having the gall to demand a cash tip! Just maybe if we could get all of the underground tax evaders to declare all of their income, our tax would go down…well that’s my dream.
Jim
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.