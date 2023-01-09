Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Midas Touch Painting. Chris arrived right on time, was professional, approachable and more than willing to
discuss all of my concerns. The job is complete and I am more than satisfied with the results. Chris was absolutely concerned with meeting all my expectations. I am very happy that we chose Midas Touch Painting, I recommend him highly.
Orchids to the Onion-giver about businesses flying derogatory flags. It is funny that I would read this tonight because earlier today I saw a derogatory flag on Main Street and decided I would never shop in this store again due to the flag flying boldly in front. Sad because I really like the store.
Onions to no one calling for emergency services on the young man who was obviously in a drug induced state hanging outside the ice cream store. People said he’d been rambling gibberish for an hour. I called to get him off the street so he didn’t hurt anyone or himself.
Orchids for ProPower!
Kyle and his crew worked diligently re-doing the cool deck for the patio and around the pool. I was very impressed with their work ethic, reasonable price, and most of all, communication with the customer! I recommend ProPower for stucco, painting and concrete and more. Job well done! MDugger.
Onions to some of the local businesses and the way they treat their employees. We all work to make our city and communities a better place. I’ve heard from multiple employees that they are sometimes not treated as well as they should be.
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry. Such great people and great service. The treatment was easy and most importantly, painless. I highly recommend Dr. Kurtz and his whole team.
Orchids to the rain we’ve been having lately. We need the water!
