Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Steven at Verizon for all of your assistance. I was having so many issues trying to figure out my complicated phone system, but you were very patient in helping me understand it. Thank you for your outstanding customer service.
Orchids to Linda at Walmart Pharmacy. I had never tried the pharmacy at Walmart before, as I just moved out there and found it to be a convenient location. But, Linda was very welcoming and kind. She was also very knowledgeable about getting timely prescriptions from my physician. Thank you, Linda. You make going to Walmart a pleasure.
Onions to the house I pass nearly everyday between Riviera Drive and Acoma. Your stuff has been outside ready for pick up for weeks. Not sure what you are doing with it, but your stacks of pallets are a huge fire hazard in this heat. Please call Republic Services and they will pick it up for free.
Onions to the white Corvette who jumped ahead of me at the four-way stop. Remember, those to the right go first.
Orchids to Dr. Adams! You were so polite and professional and you got my prescription for my eyeglasses right the first time. Fast and professional. Thank you.
Onions to the shuttle service who left me standing out in the heat for over a half an hour waiting for a ride to the airport.
Onions to me for giving them the wrong pick up time in the first place. Mea culpa.
Orchids to the farmers market. I have such fun going there and the vendor items are always interesting and fun. The food and drink ain’t bad either. Although, sitting outside in this heat can be a little much. It’s better to take it to go.
Onions to business establishments that are still requiring their poor staff to wear masks. I don’t get it, if your insurance is that restrictive, get new insurance because you are looking like you don’t know what you are doing. I can’t imagine how you keep your staff!
Orchids to Jess at Dillard’s. Great at sales without being too aggressive. I was shown and managed to buy everything on the my list without the staff in my face, yet Jess was always within reach when I had a question. Great customer service, Jess.
Orchids to Whiz Kids. Mike was able to help me set up my computer and transfer all of my data successfully from my old computer to my new one. I love my new computer. I found him to be very knowledgeable and polite, fast and friendly.
Onions to my boyfriend for not taking my car in for its annual maintenance like he said he would. Lucky me, two days after blowing off my auto appointment, I blew a tire and my air conditioning refuses to blow cold air. Anyone looking for a new girlfriend?
Orchids to all of the volunteers, but in particular those who choose to pick up the trash on our streets and highways. We owe you a strong debt of gratitude. Thank you!
Onions to people who still have no concept of how to behave in a movie theater. Here is a hint: when anything at all comes up on the screen, it is everyone’s queue to shut up and turn the phones off. Phones should not be allowed in movie theaters. They are terribly distracting and annoying anytime they are on.
Onions to the club. Suddenly, the drinks seem to be watered down. Are we hurting for funds? Is the supply chain haunting you and we need to ration the booze? Stop watering down the drinks or reduce the price or both.
Orchids to the Tire Man! Zach is amazing. He’s fast, accurate and can seemingly do anything you need. I haven’t run into anyone there I wouldn’t trust with my car. I highly recommend this place.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
