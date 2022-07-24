Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the man from Lake Havasu City for stopping and changing our tire when we suffered our flat out in the middle of nowhere, miles from anything. You are truly an angel and your kindness reassures us all that there are still exceptional people left on this planet. Thanks again.
Orchids to Mike, the service manager at Anderson Toyota. Time and time again, he’s always looking after our car needs and providing exceptional service. I’m glad he is here in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Michelle at Fed Ex on Kiowa. We really appreciated all of the assistance she gave to us. Great customer service!
Onions to thoughtless neighbors who use fireworks that hurt animals. It would be nice if the people in our neighborhood would not use fireworks that hurt the animals. Not only July 4th, but almost every weekend. Our dog gets really upset.
Orchids to Dairy Queen. My family and I went through their drive thruand was not disappointed. They still have the best food and ice cream ever. Their food still hits the spot.
Orchids to Auto Works. They are the only service in town we will use for our vehicles. They always give the best service for the best price. Plus, we absolutely love April. She is the coolest!
Onions to the onion “Loss of control”. Fireworks are under city control but not the people setting them off illegally! Traffic on State Route 95 is a state issue, as is short term rentals. If you follow the city council meetings you would know that work on State Route 95 is ongoing by the state which is working with our city. Also, the state has just agreed to give back some rental control that was stolen by them in 2016.
Onions to all of the political signs that block your view when you come to a stop sign. They need to be placed further away from the roadway. Plus, the city needs to cut down bushes that also block driver’s views.
Onions to the businesses that do not call you back when you leave a message. When business is slow think about the call you never made to the consumer that left a message.
Orchids to Donna. Thank you Donna and the crew at USA RV. You sold an RV fairly quickly at a fair price and I appreciate your professionalism and I appreciate your service.
Orchids to the man who paid for my groceries Sunday at Bashas’.
Orchids to Caliber Collision. They returned my Continental in “Showroom Condition”. Delivering above and beyond expectations. Thank you.
Orchids to all of the very family friendly programs at our local library. Kudos, too, to the staff who obviously work hard to keep them going.
