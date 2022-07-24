Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to the man from Lake Havasu City for stopping and changing our tire when we suffered our flat out in the middle of nowhere, miles from anything. You are truly an angel and your kindness reassures us all that there are still exceptional people left on this planet. Thanks again.

