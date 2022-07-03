Onions to the man who couldn’t control his temper and his filthy mouth as he walked into the drug store. Yes, he looked like he was in pain, but screaming and cussing as a car backed out of the handicap space accomplished nothing. Too many “F” words.
Orchids and roses to our court house’s two security guards who assisted an emergency situation at the (DAV) Disabled American Veterans office this past Wednesday.
Orchids to the kind couple who stopped to help me. I tripped over a curb in front of Chili’s restaurant and I could not move. I injured my shoulder and could not move my arm and my leg was bleeding really bad. You just got out of your car and offered help. Thanks.
Onions to the cashier with the nose ring at the grocery store. You appear to be miserable at your job. Consider seeking another profession where you’re not involved with smiling and being cordial to the public.
Orchids and a thank you to ADOT, for finally repairing the holes at the Mulberry Drive and State Route 95 intersection. Often I’ve thought my vehicle’s front end would suffer damage from the numerous cavernous holes in the pavement. Thank you!
Onions to the religion calling my cell phone to invite me to your convention this year. I would never give your organization my phone number. Never. I won’t even go to the door when you come by randomly. Please stop.
Onions to the management company that cleans the short term rental next to my house. My neighbor said your vehicle is on their camera making a wide turn in my driveway and front yard. Gravel is now all over my driveway but you could have easily used the cul de sac.
Orchids to Hav-A-Sis for organizing a great lunch at Copper Still Distillery restaurant. Food and drinks were delicious and the women were great. Love making new friends and love the mission of this group of ladies. Glad I found the Hav-A-Sis ladies.
Onions to comments about our water supply. It is a false argument to assert that we are in good shape because we are only using a small percentage
of our allotment, and using less than long ago. Fact is, our allotment probably isn’t even there. Circular logic. Laughable.
Orchids to the lady who works the drive-thru window at London Bridge
Liquor. She is always so nice when I come to get my lottery tickets and
snacks when I need them. Thanks!
Orchids to Desert Hills Fire Department for solving our smoke detector
problems by installing new ones. The Martin family.
