Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to no tipping. You bought $120 worth of food to-go and no tip. I even helped you out to your brand spanking new SUV. Cheap and tacky on your part.
Orchids to knowing the true story and learning of the tattered employment record of the whispering clique. It’s this poison that creates the free-for-me poison that goes unfettered and treats the place like they own it. Seems to be a re-occurring theme that goes unchecked.
Onions to not having any visitor friendly dive-style food and spirits places in this town that are friendly and good. We came from Northern Arizona and always get a vibe for the area from a popular dive-style eatery.
Orchids to the very handsome young man who came to my rescue on Friday at Smith’s. My cart was full and I was trying to “turn” it and it didn’t work? I was top heavy, the cart, not me lol. He stopped while three cars were behind him. What a guy! Sorry, I forgot your name, but I’m hoping you see this.
Onions to the shuttle drivers who make drive-by drug deals in local, quiet neighborhoods. You are making people very uncomfortable. The coming and going traffic is very obvious!
Orchids and a shout out to Nanette at Riverview Eye Clinic for going the extra mile getting my grandson in for a checkup at the last minute. Outstanding customer service. Very much appreciated.
Orchids to Will and Debbie for community service by righting overturned trash cans and policing trash along the entire length of Bridgewater Channel that had been overturned by vandals.
Orchids to Roberta at Sonora Quest Labs. I have small veins and she got me on the very first poke! Thank you, Roberta!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
