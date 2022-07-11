Orchids to Robert at our utility company, Unisource, for patiently explaining the power outages recently. Birds are dying because they’re flocking to feed then flying away and hitting utility lines. Let them feed naturally.
Onions to inconsiderate people with fireworks! The 4th is a day celebrating our beautiful country, but it was a nightmare for some of us on Mica and Maverick. Fireworks scared the crap out of our dogs for over three hours! Thanks a lot.
Orchids to the guys attempting to put up a flimsy popup canopy during winds at Rotary Park Beach over the weekend. It was the best show in town! After a breeze took it down for, perhaps the sixth time, your tossing it into a garbage dumpster was the coup de grâce.
Onions to candidates who can’t or don’t follow through. If a candidate can not make sure or complete the required paperwork to run for office, my guess is they will do the same when they are in office; half a job.
Orchids to Innovative Primary Care of Lake Havasu City. Smiles going in, and super good medical service in the back. Thank you from an 83 year old senior.
Orchids to road trips! So many of my friends travel to visit me in our beautiful city by car. They always tell me how much fun they have on the road just getting here. It’s fun to live in a destination city.
Onions for the guy who lets his dog run freely. Put it on a leash! I’m tired of your dog rushing up to my dogs and setting them off. Especially when you walk your dog before 6 a.m.
Orchids to the young lady at Great Clips in Bashas’. You did a great job cutting my hair. Thank you, Ken.
Orchids to Midtown. You guys are the best and most friendly in the city. Also your selection is great. Thanks so much for being a great smoke shop!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@ havasunews.com
