Orchids to the Tire Man. All of you guys are professional, knowledgeable and a pleasure to do business with. Highly recommended.
Onions to my neighbor for leaving their garbage on their curb for weeks now. It is an ugly eyesore. Are you not calling Republic for a freebie to take it away? You get at least two of those a year. Please call, your ugly stuff is lowering the values and the integrity of the neighborhood and is a fire hazard.
Orchids to Mark at Suddenlink. You are a shining star of customer service. Thank you for all of your help with my many issues.
Onions to servers who constantly believe they are owed a specific amount of tip. If you don’t want to survive on tips to get by, the answer is easy. Get a better job. You may have to work a couple of jobs while in your college or program of choice, like we did in the old days, but it will be worth it.
Orchids to A&E Flooring and Construction. I just can’t believe how beautiful my brand new floors turned out. You guys are very skilled and did a great job. Thank you!
Onions to all of the political signs littering our beautiful city. I hope the law requiring those to be taken down is enforced with vigor.
Orchids to Auto Works. You did a great job on my wife’s hybrid. You gave us a reasonable and accurate quote, you did the work in a very timely manner and you are always a joy to deal with. You are a blessing to this town.
Orchids to Roko from the Cool Dude Air Conditioning and Heating. You were on time, quickly diagnosed the problem-of which there were several and fixed all of the issues. Thank goodness! Just before the next heat wave set in.
Orchids to Nicki, my favorite technician at Walgreens pharmacy. You always go above and beyond.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
