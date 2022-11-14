Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the store’s digital coupons with phones. We left our phone home
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the store’s digital coupons with phones. We left our phone home
(shame on me ) but asked the manager to help us with some grapes on sale, digital only. He said he couldn’t. Having been in the grocery industry for over 40 years, I know a register can be overridden. I won’t be back.
Orchids to Shelly the angel. You take time out of your busy schedule to make an old handicapped woman feel beautiful about herself. I am eternally grateful for your thoughtfulness and skills. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Onions to the couple who think they are so special that they can run a tab at the club when no one else can. House rules are no tabs.
Onions to Pepe LaPew, the stray that wonders and wanders and even wanders where he is no longer wanted. We all have experience with Pepe. We were jumping for joy when Pepe moved only to have multiple sighting on our home cameras. Why Pepe? Is someone leaving the gate open again?
Onions to the person who thinks the way a person treats their pets somehow means they don’t donate to childrens’ charities. That’s quite a leap! I have a dog I absolutely adore and care for as well as I can. I also donate monthly, to what I consider, a substantial amount of money to a particular children’s charity. One action does not preclude the other.
Orchids to the people who treat their pets like children. I have one cat and two children. I have had more affection and good times from the four- legged children than ever from any two legged, so keep treating the pets like children.
Orchids to LeGrand Plumbing for the quick reply to our call and prompt repair. They are the best. J and D.
