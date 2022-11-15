Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to this person who does not like pets. She says, Onions to people who treat their pets like children. Before you spend money on a pet treat or pet sweater, consider making a real difference with your money and give to children`s charities. Why can`t I do both?
Onions to the Oniongiver about treating pets like our children. Shame on you! Did you ever stop to think that maybe that pet is all that person has? Also, you do not get to judge what charity anyone else donates to. That is a personal choice.
Orchids to Havasu Classics Car Club and Anderson Chrysler for a great Veterans Day Car Show. Over 200 cars were displayed with plenty of sunshine. Thanks for all of the hard work by the Havasu Classics members, Diane Nicholson and Don Hanna, the Chairs of the event!
Orchids to the Thunderbolt lunch staff for always being so kind and helpful. Also, for letting my kiddo be able to go outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!
Orchids to Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration for doing an amazing job on my carpets! All of the pet spots are gone and the carpet is fluffy! I highly Recommend them!
Orchids to Dr. Powar and the entire staff at Havasu Surgery Center. Their professionalism and attention to detail is outstanding. Thanks for taking such good care of the 80 year old lower back.
Onions to the famous resort restaurant in town that has broken chairs (arms & legs) in their lounge area. At your prices how about some new chairs? How does this look to our visitors?
Orchids to Sean and Spence at United Roofing and Restoration for the superior job they did repairing and recoating my roof. They are v ery dedicated to their job. We need more people like them in Havasu.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@ havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.