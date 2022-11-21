Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Sean and Spence at United Roofing and Restoration for the superior job they did repairing and recoating my roof. Very dedicated to their job. We need more people like them in Havasu.
Onions to a server at a local steakhouse. We went there over the weekend and our server was so rude. She tried to rush us in and out which made us very uncomfortable. She was on her phone every time I looked up. She was not friendly at all. I won’t be back.
Onions to the blue Ford SUV northbound on Trotwood Drive last Sunday, at 12:20 p.m. that didn’t stop and tore across McCulloch Boulevard at 50+ mph. If I had been at the intersection one or two seconds sooner, I would have been T-boned and probably killed.
Onions to the internet provider who left me without service for three full days after they erred giving a new customer the port I have had for over 10 years and am currently still paying for.
Orchids to the home owner on Pepperwood Drive who called me when my package was delivered to my house number on their street. I appreciate people who go above and beyond. Onions to the delivery service staff who can’t read street names on packages.
Onions to the club! How can someone be hired into a position of authority with no experience? Not making sure there were enough tables for the veterans of our country to sit and enjoy their meal! Disgusting. Why? Because it saved extra work? After what the veterans did for us!
Orchids to Tux and Tulip’s wedding coordinator, Billy who did an amazing job at our daughter’s wedding. Thank you, again, Billy, for making the day perfect.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
