Onions to the new lab draw person at my doctor’s office. She kept asking me if I liked the last person. It seemed she wished I didn’t. I did like her. She also complained a lot. There is no need for negativity and we will make our decision regarding you based on merit.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu High School music theatre class and Mr. Fallis on their Fall Showcase. Fantastic performances by all. CD.
Onions to our local cable provider. On the north side, our internet is intermittently blacking out many times a day. Our modem and router are newer and top notch and not the problem; It’s your nodes. Fix them as competition is coming.
Orchids to the friendly and helpful election board at the Lake Havasu City Library. You guys rock.
Onions to the city who says it has new rules for front yard storage, yet still nothing is done. Unregistered and uncovered and not moved for years yet nothing is done.Come on by our street on the south side and you can see the carnage in front and back. What a joke!
Orchids to LeGrand Plumbing going above and beyond duties to save us from an enormous bill for an overflowing, fairly new water softener! You are thebest! From the “Bermuda Triangle”.
Orchids to David in the electronics department at Walmart for his help finding an adapter for my cell phone. My husband was thoroughly impressed with your knowledge and friendliness. Walmart needs to give this man a good raise.
Orchids to the man in the small, white pickup who paid for my purchase at the Kiowa Drive-through on Friday Oct. 28. Thank you for your kindness.
Orchids to Dynamite Roofing. You came when you said you would and your staff are very nice and professional.
