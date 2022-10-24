Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Fayette Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal. I found Richard to be very competent and professional. Very friendly, too. My repair went without a hitch and was most affordable. Great job. They were recommended to me and I highly recommend them, too.
Onions to the very bored and ill-raised high schoolers spending their nights smashing windshields all up and down our street. Parents, raise your children!
Orchids to TrueCare Urgent Care, especially Taylor whom I found to be very helpful and friendly in a professional manner. No one likes going to urgent care, but she and the remainder of the staff that I saw made me feel at ease and got me treated and back out in a very timely manner.
Orchids to Dos Amigos Tacos! Great tacos and a great place to run in and out on a limited lunch hour.
Orchids to Safeway. You seem to be the only grocer in town that carries my favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream in the tiny pints. Just try to keep the Pralines and Cream in stock, please!
Orchids to the city for the enforcement of my neighbor’s hoarding tendencies. The house is now cleaned up, the occupants dispatched, and the house is on the market. I can’t tell you how grateful I am that I don’t have to look at that rats nest anymore. Thank you!
Orchids to Emily and Roland at Smith’s groceries. Both are very personable, affable and professional. You two will go far, no doubt. Great job!
Onions to the excessively slow cashier at our local retail shop. I hope you were just in training because you had the entire line groaning and rolling eyes at your pace. A few customers even bailed. I don’t blame them. Next time I visit, I hope your skills have improved.
