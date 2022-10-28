Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to me for trying to buy local.
Onions to all the parts and service departments that never call you back. Being disabled, it’s not easy to drive here and there. Plus, the price of fuel. Thank goodness for online stores.
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping and Maintenance who did a wonderful job trimming our palm trees. They were fast, and efficient. They also were very careful to clean up their trimmings and remove the pile of leaves from our side yard! I highly recommend them.
Orchids to Michelle and staff at True Care Urgent Care. Everyone was so nice and went out of their way to be pleasant and helpful. They addressed me with care and understanding and diagnosed and treated me competently. Thank you.
Orchids to Zachary at Home Depot. He is very pleasant and helpful. Thank you. my order without waiting and the atmosphere was very relaxing. Onions to the person in my neighborhood who keeps the American Flag at half staff. It is also faded and not in the best condition. For those of us who appreciate the flag and what it stands for, please get it replaced and follow proper protocol.
Orchids to all the ladies at Starbucks inside Smiths. they are all so nice and can whip up a latte in no time at all! Starbucks is so lucky to have such great ladies working there.
Orchids to Tire Man. I frequent them often, they are my go-to place for my vehicle needs and I am always pleasantly surprised by the competent, friendly staff there. Keep up the good work!
Orchids to All American Air Conditioning of Havasu. The storm damaged our roof and our air conditioning unit. Despite being very busy, they sent a technician out the very next day and got all of our issues resolved.
Orchids to Poncho Villa Restaurant. I went in craving tacos and was not disappointed.
Orchids to Albertsons and their customer service. I hope Albertsons never changes, they have the best customer service in town. They are always willing to help you with your groceries and going way out their way to do so as well.
Orchids to Pat at First Choice Automotive for helping us with our Taurus a while back. You really know what you’re doing and your expertise was much appreciated.
Orchids to Lauren at Sonora Quest Laboratories. Always caring, trusting and patient. She does a great job putting me at ease and helping through my lab experience.
Orchids to the Butterfly Garden. With the weather cooling off, I get out much more often and my day isn’t complete without a cruise through the Butterfly Garden. It is just so beautiful, it really lifts my spirits for the remainder of the day.
Orchids to North Shore Plumbing. They came out the same day that we called and replaced our water softener. their service was quick and efficient. Thank you!
Orchids to Heather at Primary Care for helping me with an inpatient problem that took a lot of time and effort to finally resolve. She went over and above and I really appreciate her effort.
Onions to the new development. Mr. McCulloch, who founded this town, wanted to keep the lake perimeter undeveloped to ensure it stays open to the public.
Orchids to Carol at Lake Havasu City Dermatology. Going to Carol is like going to your best friend. You just know you are in good, trusted hands with your care.
Onions to my internet that goes in and out all of the time. Some days are better than others, but there seems to be a lot of bad days.
