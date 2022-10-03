Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to me for knowing how four-way stops work. When a westbound vehicle proceeds and an eastbound vehicle (you) does not, then northbound a vehicle (me) assumes you are giving the car on your right the signal to proceed. Blowing your horn then was amusing but surely unwarranted!
Orchids to Drew and Chris who work at Planet Fitness for always going above and beyond to help and for being so kind and respectful. You are much appreciated. Thanks, guys!
Orchids to Adrianne at Walmart for helping me put all of the bags in my car. Thanks again.
Onions to the dealership for spreading incorrect information regarding long-time employees who were actually fired. Now the service is sub-par and will never return. I may not even purchase those models anymore.
Orchids to Discount Tires. My tire had a nail in it, they took it out, patched and repaired it, all at no cost. A company that does something free in this day! Hurrah to everyone at Discount Tires!
Onions to the Lake Havasu City Library for being the loudest public library in America. Children yelling, receptionists talking to people loudly, people using study rooms as their private offices. It’s like a Starbucks without the expensive coffee. Where is the librarian telling everyone to shush?
Orchids to Tux and Tulips for the beautiful flowers my daughters sent for my 80th birthday. Absolutely awesome.
Orchids to the staff member at the middle school who helped my son get a lunch. It’s just so hard to keep money on his account with everything so expensive right now. You made his day. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.