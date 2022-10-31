Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all getting upset about the drag queen show. Don’t go or take your kids if you don’t like it.
Onions to people posting about how we should look out for each other when this person took advantage of a more elderly person after their spouse died. Recognize what you do before acting so virtuous.
Orchids to Debbie at Hair Cartel you are just fantastic.
Orchids to our City Clerk, Kelly Williams and wonderful staff, for making sample ballots for the primary and general elections available at the city office on McCulloch Blvd. I greatly appreciate this service since I haven’t received one in the mail from the county for a few years now.
Onions to the newbies from California who are moving in and becoming part of the crisis at our border. We have a housing shortage for our working class. Please, go to another state; the housing we have now needs to go to workers. Thank you.
Onions to the Onion-giver regarding the Safeway parking lot. The lot has been the same for over 25 years. What’s the problem? Orchids to the new speed bumps. Slows down the cars that cut through the lot.
Orchids to David at Integrity Garage Door Repair for promptly and professionally fixing our garage door on a Saturday morning. It’s great to get in and out again.
Onions to the PWC riders who drone on from sunrise to sunset day in and day out. Get another hobby; you spoil the lake and the land.
Orchids to Mount Olive Lutheran Church and the numerous local military veterans who offered love and support after my wife’s passing. It means so much. It’s a wonderful town we live in. God bless you all and thank you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
