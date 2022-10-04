Orchids to Nick Bliss and his team. You are the best pool maintenance team in Lake Havasu City. Period!
Orchids to Bob’s Cabinets and More! It is always a pleasure working with him and his team! Best in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to the repair business that believes the road is his private repair yard. You consistently leave boats on trailers with no vehicle attached and perform repairs on it. If you have that much business try finding a larger lot for your business.
Orchids to Elizabeth at the Lake Havasu Motor Vehicles Division. What a wonderful and helpful person. Very professional and competent at what she does. The added bonus is her sweet nature and caring heart. God bless you, Elizabeth and thank you.
Onions to Restaurant Week. I expected Restaurant Week to be a demonstration of the skills and innovations of the chefs at each restaurant. It was disappointing to just get the same menu items. The food was good but what was the point?
Orchids to Scotty’s Broasted Chicken. Best chicken in town, hands down and worth the wait. No wonder they are so busy.
Onions to all of the golf courses that don’t mow their grass. Every time I lose a ball, it costs me a stroke! Please keep the grass short even though we are entering the winter season. Thank you.
Orchids to Oatman activities! I had family from out of town with young kids and I really wasn’t sure what to do with them. We decided to go to Oatman for the day and witnessed the play shoot-out to the delight of the whole family. We had a great time!
Onions to me for signing up for early morning services then sleeping through them. I am sorry to all who deliver and pick up at the assigned time of 6 a.m. when I’m happily snoozing away in dreamland.
