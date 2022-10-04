Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Smith-Tryon and Nora for always having a great bedside manner. You are easy to talk with, very understanding, and went above and beyond to help me. You are both the best in Lake Havasu City. Thank you! SD.
Orchids to the band “Whiskey Tango” for adding a second guitarist. That change made a good band amazing. The two guitarists have great talent and chemistry.
Onions to the bank that would not give me change for a $100 bill because I do not have an account with them.
Orchids to Arizona statute for clarifying that the right-of-way at four-way stops goes to the car to the right only when two cars arrive simultaneously. Otherwise, it’s first to arrive, first to move on.
Orchids to Chico’s Tacos. They catered a dinner for us. They arrived on time, the food was nice, hot and delicious; everyone loved it. They picked up all of their serving pans the next morning as promised. They provided great service. I would highly recommend them. June.
Onions to the onion about tipping unskilled workers 20%. Tipped employees make less than minimum wage, they are expected to make up the rest of the hourly rate through tips. Some of us tip more than the customary 15% to make up for those who think 10% or less is sufficient.
Onions to the person complaining about me in my brown four-door sedan not using my blinkers. It’s none of your business where I’m going. Follow somebody else.
Onions to the female who came into the gift store and just starting yelling and insulting the owners. You tried to disrupt their business. All that you accomplished was proving you are a fool. But thanks for the show. All of us other customers had a good laugh. Try growing up!
