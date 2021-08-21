Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the restaurant manager who yelled at us to wear masks. Not everyone enforces it, so we don’t start out with one on. How does wearing it in the door and taking off at the table protect anyone? Staff touches our drinks, plates, and credit card. Then I look up and see webs and thick dust.
Orchids to Havasu Medical Center. I arrived dreading what I thought would be a four hour ordeal to get an MRI. The security guard was so pleasant and so welcoming, as was the receptionist. I was checked in at the registration by a pleasant woman who was efficient and sent me on my way to radiology. Tony at Radiology took only one hour. What a great hospital.
Orchids to American Pro Movers. They are true professionals at their job! You can rely on them to show up on time and get the job done as promised. It’s easy to see they love what they do. They take the stress out of moving! Thank you APM! You rock!
Orchids Don`s Auto Body! Excellent service from estimate to finish.Repair and paint, in one day and out the next.Ride home and back and car was washed!
Onions to exploiting the 5 year old boy who was tragically murdered by an evil being to promote your racism.
Orchids to Dr. A and his entire staff. Best medical attention in town with very short time in waiting room and awesome attention.
Onions to the old gal that stopped slinging beer because of the mask rule. If you are worried about your brain not getting enough oxygen to prevent brain damage, do not worry, that ship sailed a long time ago.
Orchids to the fantastic Al’s Moving who delivered everything without a scratch! You were kind and professional, moving my Guiness world record amount of things owned by a single gal! Thank you Al!
Orchids to all of the emergency responders in town. You have a hard job and you do it well.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
