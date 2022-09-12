Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to not paying your debts. How can you afford a personal trainer but can’t pay your bill you owed to the electrical contractor? You cried that you lost your job and had excuses every time we called to collect. You’re a liar and con artist.
Orchids to Discount Tire. They came through for me again. Always saving me on my worst tire days. Thanks to the crew working on Sept. 2.
Orchids to Jacob at Safeway. It is always a pleasure to have Jacob at the Safeway meat department help me. He is a very nice young man and always friendly.
Orchids to Leslie at Smith’s. She helped me at the self check out and picked up my cane twice as I kept knocking it over. She explained how to do some things and helped with my card at check out. Always smiling and not judging my sad skills. Thanks again, Leslie!
Orchids to Rebel BBQ and the sweetest waitress Sabrina. She knows we love the BLTC pulled pork sandwich with a side of homemade potato chips. Hubby and I share it. The only bad part is we can’t order anything else because this sandwich is so darn good.
Onions again to those shooting off fireworks on Sept. 5. Numerous neighbors have called the police. It only takes one pop but it disrupts our household for the entire night. Our dog is so stressed she shakes, pants and throws up.
Onions to spending 365 days a year pretending a home is under construction when it’s clear that no home is under construction for the last two years and does not exist. Get off the suds and be honest. The world is not cruel, it’s wonderful! Honesty is easy.
Orchids to our friends who always do the nicest things out of the kindness of their heart.
