Onions to the city for not having a cooling station for all of the people without electricity for 14 hours or more. Bullhead City did; why didn't we? We have elderly, children and many people alone who need this for emergency situations.
Onions to our current administration. Why don’t we take those billions of dollars for student loans and give money to all the states so we can give raises to teachers? People with loans already got their education. Give it to teachers so we can educated the children now in school.
Onions to our neighbor. Your partially burned financial documents blew into my pool yesterday and collected on the bottom around the water returns. I’d like to send you the bill from my pool caretaker. I am hoping they don’t clog or ruin the pool equipment. Shame on you.
Orchids to UniSource for restoring power as quickly as possible on a holiday weekend and during a heat advisory to boot. Glad to see one company with employees who haven’t thrown in the towel on pre-pandemic work ethic. You are appreciated!
Orchids to Dr. Megan Wiese for the Hug. I wish you many hugs.
Orchid to Renee at Arizona Desert Dermatology. Renee did an outstanding job from start to finish with my facial. Very kind and knowledgeable. Highly recommend booking with her and I look forward to future services!
Orchids to Jean and Ben from Home Depot for rectifying our refrigerator problem. You first listened to us; then indicated that you could probably solve our problem. If it hadn’t been for you two, we would have been two very unhappy refrigerator owners. You guys solved our dilemma. Thank you.
