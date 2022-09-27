Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the landscapers and maintenance personnel at London Bridge Beach. I see them every morning as early as can be outside working hard. Your efforts make our outings so much more pleasurable. Thank you.
Onions to the human scum who keeps breaking into our unlocked cars on the south side of town. Stop being a parasite and contribute something to society. Get a job! There are lots of opportunities in our lovely town.
Onions to all of the trash dumped in the wash behind our house. No, it wasn’t the wind because it was dumped there long after the wind hit. Are people so lazy and uncaring that they can’t wait until they walk by a trash can to dump their fast food wrappers? What happened to having pride in this town?
Orchids to Gail at Lakeside Physical Therapy. They really helped me and know what they are doing there. Gail is particularly kind and caring, I thought. I really appreciated her caring energy.
Onions to me for losing my credit card God knows where on McCulloch Boulevard. I hope whoever finds it will return it to me. If not, it has already been canceled. What a bummer wasting all that time backtracking my steps trying to find it. The wind probably took it to Laughlin by now!
Orchids to Coast2Coast Pool Service. These folks are so hard working and so incredibly nice! They always come according to schedule and do such a great job. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to Angelina’s restaurant. They expertly accommodated our party of six. Without missing a beat, we got our water, our food and our bill in a timely, friendly, professional manner. Great job!
Orchids to Lisa at Dr. Heiner’s Lakeside Orthopedic. She is so friendly and is always a pleasure to see.
