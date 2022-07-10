Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kathy Wright. So many of us know how much you have done for this lodge. We appreciate you; you will be missed. Big mistake by the powers that be.
Orchids to all of the personnel at the Havasu Regional Medical Center’s skilled nursing unit. During the two months that I spent there, everyone was very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. Very much appreciated.
Onions to the bartender at our favorite eating joint on the fourth of July weekend. Your attitude is terrible. Crap talking about your co-workers and mad because a couple left you a bad tip. We’ll only come in when you’re not working. Horrible experience.
Onions to those allowing any kind of fireworks.You cause the problem by making some fireworks legal. That brings the jerks sending them over our houses. The city needs to stop this or start arresting the people doing it. Make some examples.
Onions to those who feel that blasting rap music over the Channel is required behavior. There are families there, and they do not want to have their kids forced to listen to crap like that. If there is a noise ordinance, the cops should enforce it.
Orchids to Lowe’s for letting me bring my dog in, on a leash, during the summer. I really appreciate you offering a cool, air conditioned place that my dog can escape to and enjoy people fawning over him for a little while. Thank you. That is a great community service.
Orchids to the fireworks. They were beautiful and well done. The show didn’t go on too long, it was just right. Yes, my dogs went a little bonkers, but they made it through while the whole town enjoyed a great show.
Onions to the one complaining about not receiving a tip after helping a customer out to their car with a pick up order. Since you performed no actual service, like waiting on their table, you did not deserve a tip. No one owes you anything.
Orchids to the movie “Elvis.” I was pleasantly surprised. I was never a huge Elvis fan, but found this movie to be about so much more; racial division, relationship dynamics, changing times, the Hollywood industry and, of course, how his music impacted all of that. Onions to our past generations having Elvis to entertain us while current generations get Britney Spears.
Orchids to the new saunas at my gym. What’s next, acupuncture appointments? Sign me up!
Onions to the house with old bedding and old appliances piled up by the front door and along side of the garage. It’s an eye sore. Where is code enforcement?
Orchids to Marlene at Smith’s who found the Dramamine on the shelf right away after I had scoured it for ten minutes. Good job!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
