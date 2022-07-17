Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the businesses that chase customers away. It is no wonder the cash register is empty and sales are down. I’m not sure of the business school you attended but please re-take your classes. The idea is to welcome all who patronize your business while being fair to all. Also, you need to welcome your customers which builds your business up.
Onions to me for falling and hitting my head at 10:30 p.m. and having no other choice but to go to the emergency room here. I needed zero stitches but the physician ordered blood work, CT scans, X-rays and fluids even though I was not dehydrated. Six hours later I finally went home with a $12,000 bill to pay. Not funny.
Orchids to the folks in the orange and black boat. I want to thank the folks in the orange -black boat near Pilot Rock for pulling my sailboat off the rocks and towing us to open water on Thursday afternoon. It’s comforting to know that there are boaters willing to stop and give aid to others. Thank you very much.
Orchids to Alysia and Joe with High End Productions. They were very professional and personable and helped make our event special. We highly recommend them for any occasion. Love, Cheyrle and Paula.
Huge Orchids to Kelly at Anytime Fitness. You give 120% everyday, they are lucky to have you!
Orchids to Breanna at Angelina’s for making the best espresso martinis in town, hands down! I will substitute dessert for her espresso martini any day!
Orchids to the 911 operator who answered my call for help for my friend.
Orchids to EMTs who reached her in time and took her to the hospital and orchids to hospital staff who helped her. Blessings.
Orchids to Diane Mathewson, you’ve got a kind heart. The world would be a better place with more people like you.
Onions to the loser who scratched my car on Sunday morning at Walmart handicap parking. Why? I checked the parking lot cameras and filed a police report. I saw what type and model of car you were driving. Karma!
Onions to Mr. or Mrs. “Fix It”. Do you really think putting all of the border of a jigsaw puzzle in a separate bag is helping while leaving most the puzzle intact? Half the fun is searching for the borders and getting them all in the first try!
Onions to our takeout meal. My daughter ordered take out for the both of us and the salads were made with lettuce that was turning brown. If we were eating in the restaurant we would have sent the salads back. The appetizer was good but just put in a plastic take- out container and not even cut. It was a very disappointing meal.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.