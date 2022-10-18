Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city. We were stopped at State Route 95 and South Palo Verde Boulevard after the left turn signal turned red for what seemed to be an eternity. What happened to flashing left turn lights like other places in the city?
Onions to our dad. The man doesn’t do a thing to help the family. All he does is just sit and watch the boob tube. The most exercise he gets is using the television clicker.
Onions to those who don’t follow the city noise ordinance. It is quiet time from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Orchids to the young lady on the south side of town who walks her beautiful dog. My husband and I aren’t sure of the breed but he sure is gorgeous to look at!
Orchids to Drew and Chris who work at Planet Fitness. You always go above and beyond to help and are always so kind and respectful. It’s much appreciated. Thanks guys!
Orchids to Jason, our pool guy, for doing such a great job on our pool service and getting our filter all cleaned. The pool stays looking better than ever. Great job!
Orchids to the two wonderful gentlemen in the red pick-up who helped me up after I fell down going uphill after my dog. They not only got me up, they walked me back home and then got my dog. God bless you two.
Onions to the onions about the breast cancer walk. It’s not always on the first weekend. For example, in 2015 it was held on the third week, the 17th, but there was plenty of advertisement. You just have to look at the community calendars.
Onions to the many drivers in a dang hurry who tailgate or pass and cut others off. Try leaving a little earlier instead of pushing others who are doing the speed limit to go even faster. It’s drivers like you who give us all bad names! Learn to drive.
