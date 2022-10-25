Orchids and Onions

Orchids to Edgar of Edgar’s Landscape. The work you and your guys did refreshing our gravel and building our retaining wall was amazing! I highly recommend your company!

shutthefrontdoor shutthefrontdoor

"Onions to whining about having to wait 30 seconds for the red light to change." Let us not forget the Rte. 95 and Mulberry Ave traffic light experience. You can read a book and have a meal waiting for that light to change, eh?

