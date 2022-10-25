Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Edgar of Edgar’s Landscape. The work you and your guys did refreshing our gravel and building our retaining wall was amazing! I highly recommend your company!
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Edgar of Edgar’s Landscape. The work you and your guys did refreshing our gravel and building our retaining wall was amazing! I highly recommend your company!
Onions to whining about having to wait 30 seconds for the red light to change. OMG!
Orchids to Zack at Bullseye Auto Glass and Chip Repair. You answered the phone, arrived when you said you would and fixed our chip for a very reasonable price. I definitely would recommend using your services!
Orchids to Jerri and Roxann at Home Depot for meeting the challenge we presented to them and meeting that challenge with success. Bravo, Ron and Dee.
Orchids to LeGrand Plumbing for a great repair. Travis, you are wonderful. Bravo, Ron and Dee.
Orchids to the new rules about winter visitors. The new limit for Orchids to the contributor to four way stop signs. I got a chuckle when the question was asked about who goes first at a four way stop sign intersection and the answer was whomever has the oldest car. I found that extremely funny, but so true. Four way stops can be an adventure at times.
Onions to the parents who let their children attend a homecoming after party with no oversight and lots of alcohol in a vacant house on Cosnina Drive on Saturday night.
Onions to the person on my residential street with the barking dogs. Please be courteous to your neighbors and teach your dogs not to bark. I miss the quietness.
Orchids to all of the great small businesses in this town. They all work very hard and aim high to please their customers.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Editor: I am mentally worn out after seven years of citizen Trump. Yet the Trump c…
Editor: Once again our beloved city makes national news! Unfortunately, the news w…
(1) comment
"Onions to whining about having to wait 30 seconds for the red light to change." Let us not forget the Rte. 95 and Mulberry Ave traffic light experience. You can read a book and have a meal waiting for that light to change, eh?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.