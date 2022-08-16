Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the two women in the white Ford Edge who paid for my coffee at The Human Bean yesterday. You were very thoughtful and, of course, I paid it forward.
Thank you for reading!
Thank you!
Onions to the light cream house in our neighborhood whose property is a disaster. There is debris and junk everywhere! Please, clean it up. We live on a hill and it’s the first house new-comers to the neighborhood see when driving up.
Onions to the physician’s office in town who made me wait for over an hour after my appointment before you could take me back. I understand you were running late, but had you called me prior to me coming in, I would have gladly re-scheduled.
Orchids to All American Air Conditioning of Havasu. I was so worried when my air conditioning went out the day before I was throwing a large party. Your technician showed up and diagnosed the problem in no time. It was one broken part which you had on hand so the repair was immediate. Great service! Great price!
Orchids to Click IT Computers. I dropped off my broken laptop, not having any idea what was wrong with it, and you had it fixed by the next day, even though you had to go to Parker. Thank you so much. You guys always come through in a pinch.
Onions to the jerk who yelled at the clerk inside the local retail store. Your complaint may have been legitimate, but that is no way to go about getting the service you feel you were denied. People work hard and that should be respected no matter what happened.
Orchids to Havasu Community Credit Union. You finally opened up your ATM after your move. I have no idea what took so long, but I’m just glad I can get cash out now without having to go to an ATM that charges me fees.
Orchids to Barley Brothers restaurant. I had a great experience with great customer service and really good food. Awesome!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
