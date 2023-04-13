Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to whoever manages a local eye clinic because they allow their sweet girls to get treated so, so poorly. I was there last week two female staff were cussed at, yelled at, and belittled all within ten minutes with no repercussions.
Onions to rude counselors. I don’t know her name but she was super rude to the girls up front, very condescending and talking to them like they were stupid. Not an environment I want to be in.
Orchids to all who participated in the “Passion Play” at Our Lady of the Lake! Applause to all and thanks to the workers setting up and down and serving soup.
Orchids to all the performers and behind the scenes workers involved in the “Passion Play”! What a beautiful way to spend Good Friday. Thanks, Mare M.
Onions to the our emergency room while leaving us all in the waiting room with several of us in excruciating pain so they all can take a break and have a Domino’s Pizza party. Just so sad!
Onions to the people who are trying to rent a three bedroom for $2,000 with a 1980s kitchen. Wonder why there aren’t any workers. I’d rather move out of town than pay your mortgage on a crappy house. I’ll just buy your house when it goes to the bank.
Orchids to the Golden Phoenix Chinese restaurant for a delicious luncheon and excellent service. Thank you from the eight ladies of the Havasu Panhellenic Alumnae.
Orchids to all the nurses in ICU at Havasu Regional Medical Center. The care you showed my husband was first rate. Also, the care you showed to us as a family at the end will not be forgotten. Thank you, The Johnson Family
Orchids to Hobby Lobby for their wonderful ad in Sunday’s paper to remind us of what Easter is all about.
