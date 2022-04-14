Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to The Beauty Box of Lake Havasu. Marcie is so professional, and we absolutely love her!
Orchids to Corey Janecek of Body and Soul Spa. He did such a fabulous job on his spa. Get a massage with Luna or Sunny and your life will be forever transformed. Namaste
Orchids to Dan and Kris. Two of the best old school roofers in this town. Old school means they still take pride in their work after over 60 years between them! Onions for selling them out.
Onions to those who litter! I’ve have been picking up trash in the empty lots of South Lake Havasu Avenue. Ugly! The residents of the adjacent homes must have blinders about the empty lots next to them! Twelve bags and arm loads of big stuff from one block. Where’s your pride?
Orchids to Sarah at Metropolitan Planning Organization. Lake Havasu City is so lucky to have an employee like Sara. She is the best. Thank you for having this kind of a employee, she answered all of my questions.
Onions to not having a flashing pedestrian crossing sign at Lake Havasu Avenue and Los Logos Drive. This is an accident waiting to happen! Too many have been hit, hurt and killed in walkways. Police be aware.
Orchids to Static Powder Coatings for once again providing excellent quality and good service. My wrought iron looks amazing. Praying they find a new building for their business. Alec and Joanne are a great young couple.
Onions to all of the lights on at night. We used to be able to see the stars. Isn’t there a light bulb wattage ordinance? Are people afraid of the dark? Is there a lot of crime? I miss the stars.
Orchids to Cactus asphalt. I have lived here for 26 years and never had as good of an experience as this. They were in and out very quickly with excellent clean up. These guys were the best.
Orchids to those of us being censored by big social technology and the media, which means we are right and they don’t want the truth to get out. Onions to them for blocking our Freedom of Speech!
Huge orchids to the Sea Scouts 450, Havasu High School National Honor Society and AZ Bombets-LHC for volunteering to do the water stations and help with directing runners/walkers for the Havasu Half Marathon. You all did awesome! Thank you so much!
Orchids to Prestige Assisted Living, Lakeview Terrace, Compassus Hospice, River Valley Home Health/Hospice, Beacon of Hope Hospice, Maggie’s Lab Cab, Western AZ Senior Living and the biggest orchid to Gems Assisted Living and in home care services for all the fruit, pastries and water for the Havasu Half Marathon. Everything was awesome! Thank you!
Onions to Havasu’s “big club” which has become a women’s club. I don’t affiliate any more and will look elsewhere for a man’s club. Too bad that there are local businesses that apparently only hire women. Reverse discrimination for sure. It would be nice to have a more balanced approach to businesses, TV, sports, advertising, etc. I avoid any of it.
Onions to the police and sheriff departments for not stopping speeders and violators on State Route 95 and our city streets. You never see anyone getting a ticket.
Onions to the Californian who bought the house behind us and turned it into a short term rental. He enjoys his life 250 miles away and has turned our neighborhood upside down with all the partying. Greedy people!
Orchids for my beautiful daughter, Kelly, for the surprise of gorgeous flowers and delicious cookies. Yummy! She always knows how to make me smile!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
